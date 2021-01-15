COVID-19 halts plans to open Lavington ice rink

Skaters won’t be able to enjoy the newly erected roof at Jeffers Park this season

The Lavington Community Association shared this image of the final support beam installed at Jeffers Park in 2020. (Lavington Community Association - Instagram)

Jeffers Park will stay closed to skaters for the season due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

In discussions with the District of Coldstream, Interior Health, insurance providers and members of the public, the Lavington Community Association determined this year — due to the pandemic and provincial health orders — was not the year to open the newly refurbished Jeffers Park multi-use pad.

“It is tremendously disappointing for the LCA to take this step, given the outpouring of generosity from local government, businesses and residents to get the roof over the ice surface built in December,” the association said in a social media post.

The association’s Raise the Roof campaign saw support from Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan Area D to the tune of $60,000.

“We’re just very grateful for all the support we have gotten,” said Kathleen Ott, secretary and director of the LCA.

The LCA, established in 1946, and its team of volunteers regularly run bottle drives, garage sales and more to support and fund community projects. Through those efforts, the group managed to raise $67,000 towards the project.

All told, more than $367,000 was raised for the project, on top of $50,000 in in-kind donations.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
The Lavington Community Association shared this image of the final support beam installed at Jeffers Park in 2020. (Lavington Community Association - Instagram)
