Seaton Sonics runners sizzle

The Seaton Sonics swept the senior and junior boys titles in the North Zone Cross Country Championships Wednesday in Salmon Arm.

Braden Kersey took the senior run in 23 minutes and six seconds, 28 seconds ahead of Salmon Arm Golds’ Stephen Moore. Ian Oliphant of Seaton bagged bronze in 23:54.

Salmon Arm captured the senior boys’ team points title ahead of the VSS Panthers.

“It was a beautiful day for racing, sadly marred by a higher than the usual number of rolled ankles,” said VSS coach Mark Bendall. “Best wishes to the several athletes recovering from those injuries.”

Kersey and Oliphant both advance to the Okanagan Valley race Tuesday in Kamloops. The provincials go Saturday, Nov. 3 in Nanaimo.

Torin Andrews of Seaton topped the junior boys’ race in 14:17, edging Carter Leahy of VSS by three seconds. Jack Screen of Seaton was third in 14.41, while Gage Stoll of Seaton placed fifth in 15.08.

Panther runners Brody Wright (15.25) and Mitchell Bond (15.30) were sixth and eighth, respectively.

Kolibri Drobish of the Revelstoke Rams ruled the senior girls run in 26:57 with Salmon Arm’s Maggie Beckner runner-up in 27:16. Lanaya Bandy of Seaton was 11th in 32:28.

The junior girls’ race was won by Revelstoke’s Alexandra Luxmore (16:02), three seconds ahead of Salmon Arm’s Lys Milne.

