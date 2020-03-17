Vernon mixed softball league pulls plug on season

Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League, which runs April to June, cancels its 2020 season over COVID-19

The A&W Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League will not operate in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The league, which features the six-inning, 10-up batter rule, runs from April to June, culminating with its playoff tournament on Father’s Day weekend. It announced Tuesday it was postponing its entire season.

“After careful consideration, and discussions with our board, league sponsor and recommendations from Slo-Pitch National and health authorities, we have made the agonizing decision to cancel our 2020 season,” league president Brandie Wisbey said.

“We are unable to guarantee the safety of our players while trying to adhere to the constant changes with social distancing and we must do our part in lowering the curb on this unknown virus in these unprecedented times.”

Wisbey said the league is hopeful to do a fun tournament weekend toward the end of summer if safe to do so.

“This decision was a hard one for all of us as we do all want to hit those fields and play ball, but we all agree this is the responsible choice,” Wisbey said.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon Co-Ed Slo-Pitch League and Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League for comment.

The Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League is in a wait-and-see pattern.

In a message to the Morning Star, the league said an announcement of plans for the upcoming season will be made within a week after meeting/discussion with team reps.

Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch (women 45+, men 50+) is keeping an optimistic and positive mind regarding its upcoming season.

“We still plan to have our first practice/meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 9 a.m. at the DND Diamonds 6,7,8,” said league president Stephen Feedham. “People can still get in touch with me at fysh@shaw.ca , or give me a call at 250-306-8500.”

Vernon Minor Softball is following recommendations from Softball Canada and Softball BC.

The national body announced Monday it was suspending all related activities until April 14, and Softball BC went further, suspending all softball activities until May 1.

“As the information comes forward we are dealing with the pandemic on a day-to-day basis,” said minor softball president Chris Topping. “As of right now, there have been three tournament and several spring clinics and umpire certification clinics cancelled in the Okanagan. Staying positive, we are hoping to start the season on May 1.”

Topping said the Okanagan is hosting two provincial championships, including the B.C. Women’s U19 tournament July 3-5 at Enderby’s Riverside Park (the other tournament is in Kelowna), and hope those will not be affected.



