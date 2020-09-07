Heaton Place is on the site of the old Armstrong Spallumcheen Hospital, where some residents were born decades before!

Living History! Born on the site decades ago, these seniors feel at home in Armstrong

The rolling hills of the north Okanagan bring inspiration and safety to retirement home residents

It’s easy to feel at home when you’ve known a place since the day you were born.

Thanks to Heaton Place Retirement Residence’s location on the grounds of the former Armstrong Spallumcheen Hospital, some of its residents can truthfully say that their lives have come full circle.

“Some of our residents were born on this site at the old Armstrong Spallumcheen Hospital, so it’s really neat that they’re able to come back and live here 70 or 80 years later,” says Carrie O’Neill, Resident Relations Coordinator at Heaton Place.

Farmer, logger, hunter and outdoorsman Glen Maw was born on the site, as were his children, and now he’s back calling Heaton Place home.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing being born on this property and 93 years later being back on this property!” he jokes. “I would just as soon be in the outdoors!”

The building is rich with history, both from its storied location and its adventurous residents. Often that history comes out at the Sharing Circle, a weekly gathering where residents tell stories from their rich lives or discuss interesting questions pulled from a hat.

“We’ve celebrated our history even in our name,” says O’Neill. “Heaton Place was named after William Charles Heaton Armstrong, a London banker who helped finance the Shuswap and Okanagan Railway and is the namesake of Armstrong as well.”

Secure and inspiring

Nestled in the rolling hills and mountains at the north end of the Okanagan Valley, Heaton Place is a peaceful, inspiring place to call home. The 76-unit condominium building was built in 2011 with architecture and technology customized to residents’ needs as they age. Wide hallways allow for safe travel in walkers and wheelchairs, and motion sensors keep careful watch over residents without disturbing their privacy.

“Each suite has a motion sensor that indicates movement. We check a software program twice a day to ensure our residents are up and moving around,” O’Neill says.

FURTHER READING: From isolation to safe socialization!

Housekeeping, delicious meals, snow shovelling and yard work are all taken care of by caring and talented staff, leaving residents more time to pursue their passions. Enjoy cooking? Every suite is fitted with a full kitchen. Crave the outdoors? Take in the trees and flowers in the spacious courtyard.

“We have a hair salon and a house doctor with her own medical room on the main floor, so our residents don’t have to travel for appointments,” O’Neill says. “Plus we have a stagecoach van service, scooters, and indoor scooter parking to help residents get out in the community.”

But with a pool table, shuffle board, Wii games, happy hours, music circles and other activities, there’s plenty of excitement inside Heaton Place to keep residents social and engaged.

Heaton Place is conducting COVID-safe move-ins and tours of their one- and two-bedroom suites. Find more information at heatonplace.com and follow along on Facebook for the latest news. For a tour, call Carrie O’Neill at 250-546-3353 ext 506.

Local HistorySeniorsseniors housing

 

Nestled in the rolling hills and mountains at the north end of the Okanagan Valley, Heaton Place is a peaceful, inspiring place to call home.

Previous story
Time to savour a sweet-tart home-grown harvest!

Just Posted

Garage sale enthusiasts can check out virtual Vernon event

Annual Allan Brooks Nature Centre Mega Garage Sale begins online Tuesday, Sept. 8

Lake Country grads help fellow youth with donation

George Elliot Secondary Grad Council 2020 donates $1,000 to Foundry Kelowna for youth, mental health

Environment Canada issues strong wind alert for Okanagan Valley

A strong ridge of high pressure could bring in winds of up to 60 km/h

Vernon cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

The KIJHL held draft of players from three teams who have opted out of 2020-21 season

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Mitchell’s Musings: Unmasking a new social phenomenon

Waiting in the bank looks a bit different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size

Most Read