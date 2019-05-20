Building on last year’s success, the Vernon Tour and Shuttle team has added a new vehicle to their fleet, ideal for smaller groups of four or five people.

Vernon shuttle connects you to adventures near and far

Custom tours and travel earn accolades from locals and visitors

When Vernon Tour and Shuttle drove on to the North Okanagan scene last spring, they quickly established a reputation for their custom wine tours.

As one guest commented, “Their knowledge of the various wineries was a real asset when we weren’t familiar with the choices. We were encouraged to take our time at the wineries, and they waited patiently until we returned to the shuttle… They pick the best scenic tours and the shuttle bus has perfect set-up for window viewing. At the end of the day, it was like we had been shown around by family.”

Ideal for both visitors and locals looking for that personalized tour, maybe for a special event or day out with friends, the flexibilty of the service is key, says Ed Dixon, long-time local taxi driver who brings those same skills to the North Okanagan’s custom shuttle service, hosted by wife Kristy.

Building on last year’s success, the Vernon Tour and Shuttle team has added a new vehicle to their fleet, ideal for smaller groups of four or five people, Ed says.

The smaller shuttle joins the 14-seat wheelchair-accessible vehicle, a former transit bus retrofitted to a more social setting, with perimeter seating facing inward and a great on-board sound system adding to the fun. Both hourly rates and group rates are available.

“What makes us a little different is that we’re customer-directed – you have a choice with the activities you want to do and the wineries you want to visit,” Ed says.

Sip & sample: Among their most popular options is a fully customizable wine tour, hosted by Kristy while Ed drives. Focusing on local Lake Country wineries, pick and choose four stops you’d like to make on your custom, four- to five-hour tour. Make a day of it by booking an optional lunch at Graymonk Estate Winery or Ex Nihilo Vineyards!

Your airport connection: Now offering airport service, the Dixons are excited to connect North Okanagan residents with their flights at Kelowna International Airport. Building on their reputation for offering a personalized approach, Vernon Tour and Shuttle provides reliable, on-time service to and from your hotel or residence, without multiple stops to pick up additional passengers, and all for one flat fee.

Custom shuttle services: With a fully accessible bus, equipped with a foldout wheelchair ramp, Vernon Tour and Shuttle is your go-to transportation source for weddings, staff parties or special events. Come ski season, service to Silver Star is also in the works, allowing for year-round transportation for residents and visitors alike.

Regardless of where you’re going, Vernon Tour and Shuttle makes the journey easy, affordable and custom to your needs.

“It’s efficient, friendly and much more personalized,” Dixon says.

To book your shuttle trip or tour today, visit vernontourandshuttle.ca or call 778-692-5577.

Among Vernon Tour and Shuttle’s most popular options is a fully customizable wine tour – simply pick and choose four stops you’d like to make.

