Wayne Lippert

Former Vernon mayor drops out of mayoral race

Wayne Lippert, mayor from 2005-2011, cites family reasons for pulling out of Oct. 20 election

Vernon’s former mayor will not seek a third term in office.

Wayne Lippert announced in February that he planned to run in the October municipal election, but dealing the deaths of close family members have caused him to reconsider.

RELATED: Lippert to seek mayor’s position

“It’s something you have to deal with and you have to put family first,” said Lippert, 62, who served as mayor from 2005-2011. “I don’t have the time and, quite frankly, right now my head’s not in it because of all this other stuff. To run a campaign for mayor, you have to be focused.”

Lippert said in February he had received lots of support and encouragement from different groups and organizations to run again and said at the time he had the energy to run.

He was first elected in 2005, defeating then Vernon Morning Star publisher Peter Armstrong, and repeated on top of the ballot in 2008, fending off a challenge from current Vernon councillor Juliette Cunningham.

Lippert was defeated in the 2011 election by Rob Sawatzky.

RELATED: Former Vernon mayor launches bid for Conservative nomination

“I decided that if I was going to run a campaign, it would have to be a good campaign. I just don’t have the time to give it all that it deserves,” said Lippert. “I figured my supporters and voters and such, they deserve better than that.”

There are now three declared candidates for Vernon’s mayor: Victor Cumming, Art Gourley and Darrin Taylor. Incumbent Mayor Akbal Mund will likely announce his intention the first week of September for the Oct. 20 vote.

