Lumby, Armstrong mayors in by acclamation

Four is the charm for two North Okanagan mayors.
Chris Pieper of Armstrong and Kevin Acton of Lumby will each serve a fourth term in their respective communities, after both were elected by acclamation at the end of nomination deadline day Friday.
“I thought for sure, I mean I’ve got in twice before by acclamation and I didn’t think it would happen again,” said Pieper.
Acton, whose wife, Gen, is running for a Vernon School District trustee seat, said 4 p.m. Friday (close of nomination) couldn’t come fast enough.
“I am very happy to say that after a very tense, and seemingly, long day I have gone unchallenged,” said Acton on his Facebook page.
“I would also like to say that I am very proud of the council that I have served with over the past few terms and that they are incredible people. I am very happy to see that three of the four of them have put their name forward, and are willing to make the sacrifices it takes to do the job. Good luck to the others who have put their name forward as well.”
Nick Hodge is the only current member of village council not seeking re-election.
There will be mayoral races in Vernon, Coldstream, Spallumcheen and Enderby. All municipalities with councils will have councillor races, as well, including a whopping 21 candidates seeking six seats in Vernon.
Residents go to the polls Saturday, Oct. 20.
See the lists below:
* = incumbent
x = voted in by acclamation
ARMSTRONG
MAYOR
Chris Pieper*x
COUNCILLOR
Paul Britton*
Steven Drapala*
Linda Fisher*
Shirley Fowler*
Gary Froats*
Lance McGregor*
James Wright
COLDSTREAM
MAYOR
Bill Firman
Jim Garlick*
COUNCILLOR
Pat Cochrane*
Doug Dirk*
Richard Enns*
Stephanie Hoffman
Ruth Hoyte
Gyula Kiss*
Glen Taylor*
COLUMBIA SHUSWAP REGIONAL DISTRICT
FALKLAND DIRECTOR
Rene Talbot*x
ENDERBY
MAYOR
Herman Halvorson
Greg McCune*
COUNCILLOR
Tundra Baird*
Brad Case*
Roxanne Davyduke*
Raquel Knust*
Darren Robinson
Brian Schreiner*
Shawn Shishido*
LUMBY
MAYOR
Kevin Acton*x
COUNCILLOR
Marianne Butler
Lorelei Fiset
Sherry Kineshanko
Warren Kurakoa
Bob R. Massey
Lori Mindnich*
Randal Ostafichuk*
Julie Pilon*
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NORTH OKANAGAN
ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTORS
AREA E
Hank Cameron*x
AREA F
Denis Delisle
Lori Heins
AREA D
Rick Fairbairn*
AREA B
Bob Fleming*x
Myles McGovern
AREA C
Mike Randell
Amanda Shatzko
NORTH OKANAGAN SHUSWAP SCHOOL DISTRICT
TRUSTEE
AREA 1 City of Armstrong; Township of Spallumcheen; CSRD Area D
Carolyn Farris
Tenille Lachmuth
AREA 2 City of Enderby; CSED Area E; District of Sicamous; RDNO Area F
Quentin E. Bruns
Fred J Busch
SPALLUMCHEEN
MAYOR
Janice Brown*
Christine Fraser* (current sitting councillor)
COUNCILLOR
John Bakker
Andrew Casson*
Carolyn Farris
Christine LeMaire*
Gerry Popoff
Joe Van Tienhoven*
Todd York*
VERNON
MAYOR
Victor Cumming
Art Gourley
Erik Olesen
Darrin Taylor
COUNCILLOR
Scott Anderson*
David Deshane
Teresa Durning
Kelly Fehr
Jasmine Finlay
Sherrilee Franks
Kari Gares
David Hesketh
Don Jefcoat
Lily Kerr
Rick Lavin
Shawn Lee
Gordon Leighton
Kevin Lepp
Jamie Morrow
Akbal Mund* (current sitting mayor)
Dalvir Nahal*
Brian Quiring*
Dawn Tucker
Terry Vulcano
Sam Zaharia
VERNON SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE
Mollie Bono*
Ronald Burton
Jenn Comazzetto
Paula Harned
Nicole Makohoniuk
Mark Olsen
Mark Rivette
Christie Tujik
Tom Williamson
