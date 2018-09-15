Lumby, Armstrong mayors in by acclamation

Kevin Acton and Chris Pieper given voter confidence to each serve fourth straight term

Four is the charm for two North Okanagan mayors.

Chris Pieper of Armstrong and Kevin Acton of Lumby will each serve a fourth term in their respective communities, after both were elected by acclamation at the end of nomination deadline day Friday.

“I thought for sure, I mean I’ve got in twice before by acclamation and I didn’t think it would happen again,” said Pieper.

Acton, whose wife, Gen, is running for a Vernon School District trustee seat, said 4 p.m. Friday (close of nomination) couldn’t come fast enough.

“I am very happy to say that after a very tense, and seemingly, long day I have gone unchallenged,” said Acton on his Facebook page.

“I would also like to say that I am very proud of the council that I have served with over the past few terms and that they are incredible people. I am very happy to see that three of the four of them have put their name forward, and are willing to make the sacrifices it takes to do the job. Good luck to the others who have put their name forward as well.”

RELATED: North Okanagan municipal election nomination deadline is today

Nick Hodge is the only current member of village council not seeking re-election.

There will be mayoral races in Vernon, Coldstream, Spallumcheen and Enderby. All municipalities with councils will have councillor races, as well, including a whopping 21 candidates seeking six seats in Vernon.

Residents go to the polls Saturday, Oct. 20.

See the lists below:

* = incumbent

x = voted in by acclamation

ARMSTRONG

MAYOR

Chris Pieper*x

COUNCILLOR

Paul Britton*

Steven Drapala*

Linda Fisher*

Shirley Fowler*

Gary Froats*

Lance McGregor*

James Wright

COLDSTREAM

MAYOR

Bill Firman

Jim Garlick*

COUNCILLOR

Pat Cochrane*

Doug Dirk*

Richard Enns*

Stephanie Hoffman

Ruth Hoyte

Gyula Kiss*

Glen Taylor*

COLUMBIA SHUSWAP REGIONAL DISTRICT

FALKLAND DIRECTOR

Rene Talbot*x

ENDERBY

MAYOR

Herman Halvorson

Greg McCune*

COUNCILLOR

Tundra Baird*

Brad Case*

Roxanne Davyduke*

Raquel Knust*

Darren Robinson

Brian Schreiner*

Shawn Shishido*

LUMBY

MAYOR

Kevin Acton*x

COUNCILLOR

Marianne Butler

Lorelei Fiset

Sherry Kineshanko

Warren Kurakoa

Bob R. Massey

Lori Mindnich*

Randal Ostafichuk*

Julie Pilon*

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NORTH OKANAGAN

ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTORS

AREA E

Hank Cameron*x

AREA F

Denis Delisle

Lori Heins

AREA D

Rick Fairbairn*

AREA B

Bob Fleming*x

Myles McGovern

AREA C

Mike Randell

Amanda Shatzko

NORTH OKANAGAN SHUSWAP SCHOOL DISTRICT

TRUSTEE

AREA 1 City of Armstrong; Township of Spallumcheen; CSRD Area D

Carolyn Farris

Tenille Lachmuth

AREA 2 City of Enderby; CSED Area E; District of Sicamous; RDNO Area F

Quentin E. Bruns

Fred J Busch

SPALLUMCHEEN

MAYOR

Janice Brown*

Christine Fraser* (current sitting councillor)

COUNCILLOR

John Bakker

Andrew Casson*

Carolyn Farris

Christine LeMaire*

Gerry Popoff

Joe Van Tienhoven*

Todd York*

VERNON

MAYOR

Victor Cumming

Art Gourley

Erik Olesen

Darrin Taylor

COUNCILLOR

Scott Anderson*

David Deshane

Teresa Durning

Kelly Fehr

Jasmine Finlay

Sherrilee Franks

Kari Gares

David Hesketh

Don Jefcoat

Lily Kerr

Rick Lavin

Shawn Lee

Gordon Leighton

Kevin Lepp

Jamie Morrow

Akbal Mund* (current sitting mayor)

Dalvir Nahal*

Brian Quiring*

Dawn Tucker

Terry Vulcano

Sam Zaharia

VERNON SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Mollie Bono*

Ronald Burton

Jenn Comazzetto

Paula Harned

Nicole Makohoniuk

Mark Olsen

Mark Rivette

Christie Tujik

Tom Williamson



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.