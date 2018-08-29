Property manager seeks Vernon council seat

Sherrilee Franks wants to focus her energy into bringing a brighter future to the City of Vernon.

With that, the owner of Keystone Property Management and transition manager at O’Keefe Historic Ranch is announcing her candidacy for a seat on Vernon council in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

Franks brings to the table a solid understanding of housing issues through her hotel and residential property management company and a sense of community through her volunteerism.

She has first-hand experience with several changes in the housing industry over the last 10 years. Franks’ main office is located on Main Street and she sees the concerns with homelessness and safety at night.

“As a business owner I sometimes find myself working late,” said Franks. “I’m not always comfortable leaving the office on my own and I want that to change. I have worked in other cities where a late-night departure from the office was not as worrisome.”

Senior housing is also a major concern for Franks.

“Senior housing has made some great advancements in Vernon and this momentum needs to stay in place,” she said. “Sometimes it’s easy to push for change and we forget to focus on supporting what is already in motion.”

Franks believes promoting the growth of tourism in Vernon is important. The economic impact on the area is considerable and is a foundation for Vernon’s growth and sustainability. She also believes supporting local innovation is important. Belonging to Accelerate Okanagan and actively attending CoLab and Purple events are just a few of the ways Franks supports local entrepreneurship.

“Local entrepreneurs need more support at all stages of their business,” she said. “Vernon attempts to provide this support, however, more attention needs to be given.”

Franks’ volunteering experience includes The Vernon Alzheimer’s Fundraiser, Webmaster for Vernon Women in Business, the O’Keefe Ranch both on the ground and the board for a combined eight years and PAMA (Professional Association of Managing Agents) Education Committee – in which she assists in creating the educational seminars required to maintain licensing through Real Estate Council of British Columbia for both strata and rental managers.

Franks moved to Vernon in 1989 and has watched Vernon flourish. With a strong retirement community and now a strong tourism community, Vernon is faced with decisions which are not always easy. She said she is running for city council because of her experience and love for Vernon.

She believes there are great potential and promise in this city and will do everything in her power to make Vernon the most desirable place it can be. She will be focusing on the city’s concerns with homelessness, generating affordable housing, and creating a flourishing community through tourism and entrepreneurship.

“I believe in this city, and I want to be a part of making it better,” said Franks, winner of the Top 20 under 40 Award in 2016.

Franks’ background is in hotel and tourism. She has worked with hotels and tourism-related business’ for the last 15 years in both Alberta and B.C. including management with Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos, and The Strand in Vernon.



