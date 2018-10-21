Vernon School District sees five new trustees

After a late night of tallying the votes, municipal election results from School District 22 are in.
Only two incumbents are returning to the board of education: Robert Lee, the Coldstream-area trustee who was in by acclamation, and Mollie Bono, who scored the third highest number of votes with 3,049 and earned a spot as a Vernon trustee once again.
Mark Olsen took the most votes for Vernon candidates with 4,075, followed by Tom Williamson at 3,113, Bono and Jenn Comazzetto at 2,762.
Gen Acton (481 votes) and Village of Lumby Coun. Lori Mindnich (380) took the two Lumby-area seats to beat out Sheri Minard (233).
