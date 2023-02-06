$126M Vernon school budget seeks public input

Parents, students, staff and the community are invited to have their say on how funds are spent within the schools.

The Vernon School District wants to hear the public’s input into the $126 million budget for the 2023/24 school year.

To provide input, complete the form here, before Thursday Feb. 9.

“This budget must provide for everything the School District needs to deliver the best possible education for the School District’s 8,700 students. It pays for all the staff, supplies, equipment, buildings and infrastructure needed to fulfil our strategic plan,” said Adrian Johnson, district secretary-treasurer in a letter to families.

All responses will be collated and provided to the board and senior staff for consideration during the budget setting process.

READ MORE: Public input sought on Vernon’s school spending

READ MORE: Thousands turn out for ever popular Vernon Winter Carnival parade

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetSchoolsVernon