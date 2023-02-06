Four educators from the Vernon School District are up for 2022 Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

$126M Vernon school budget seeks public input

Online questionnaire available until Feb. 9

Parents, students, staff and the community are invited to have their say on how funds are spent within the schools.

The Vernon School District wants to hear the public’s input into the $126 million budget for the 2023/24 school year.

To provide input, complete the form here, before Thursday Feb. 9.

“This budget must provide for everything the School District needs to deliver the best possible education for the School District’s 8,700 students. It pays for all the staff, supplies, equipment, buildings and infrastructure needed to fulfil our strategic plan,” said Adrian Johnson, district secretary-treasurer in a letter to families.

All responses will be collated and provided to the board and senior staff for consideration during the budget setting process.

Four educators from the Vernon School District are up for 2022 Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
