Public input sought on Vernon school spending

Parents, students and staff have a chance to get educated on school district finances.

The public is invited to attend a presentation and discussion on the Vernon School District finances Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Kalamalka Secondary School.

The annual budget includes $120 million of expenditures and must provide for everything the district needs to deliver the best possible education for 8,700 students. It pays for children’s classroom teachers, specialist teachers, education assistants, bus drivers, and all the people, buildings and infrastructure required to support that educational team.

Currently, the proposed budget has expenditures exceeding revenue by $1.1 million. It also forecasts $3.2 million of labour settlement funding, which yet to be confirmed by the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

“Many people in our community are passionate about education and are keen to ensure the school district spends our education money wisely,” said Adrian Johnson, secretary-treasurer. “This presentation is an opportunity to learn how schools receive funding and to provide input into how the board chooses to allocate that funding.”

Following Johnson’s presentation, attendees are invited to discuss their thoughts and provide feedback to school board trustees and senior management on hand.

“We want our students to receive the education the community wants them to receive,” said board chair Gen Acton. “We need informed input from you to achieve that.”

Everyone is welcome, and encourage to attend.

“Prioritizing what to do with the limited funding we have available is challenging,” said superintendent Christine Perkins. “It’s easier and more effective when we know what the community wants.”

