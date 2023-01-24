The public is invited to check out the School District finances in the Kalamalka Secondary library Feb. 1. (Kal school photo)

Public input sought on Vernon school spending

Parents, students and staff have a chance to get educated on school district finances.

The public is invited to attend a presentation and discussion on the Vernon School District finances Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Kalamalka Secondary School.

The annual budget includes $120 million of expenditures and must provide for everything the district needs to deliver the best possible education for 8,700 students. It pays for children’s classroom teachers, specialist teachers, education assistants, bus drivers, and all the people, buildings and infrastructure required to support that educational team.

Currently, the proposed budget has expenditures exceeding revenue by $1.1 million. It also forecasts $3.2 million of labour settlement funding, which yet to be confirmed by the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

“Many people in our community are passionate about education and are keen to ensure the school district spends our education money wisely,” said Adrian Johnson, secretary-treasurer. “This presentation is an opportunity to learn how schools receive funding and to provide input into how the board chooses to allocate that funding.”

Following Johnson’s presentation, attendees are invited to discuss their thoughts and provide feedback to school board trustees and senior management on hand.

“We want our students to receive the education the community wants them to receive,” said board chair Gen Acton. “We need informed input from you to achieve that.”

Everyone is welcome, and encourage to attend.

“Prioritizing what to do with the limited funding we have available is challenging,” said superintendent Christine Perkins. “It’s easier and more effective when we know what the community wants.”

READ MORE: Vernon taxes trimmed back slightly

READ MORE: Shows will go on following flood at Vernon theatre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetSchoolsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Caribou herds being left undisturbed in the Shuswap and surrounding areas
Next story
Const. Nicole Chan had history with suicide prior to VPD hiring her, inquest hears

Just Posted

Susan Brandoli, longtime executive director at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre on Pleasant Valley Road, has tendered her resignation, effective immediately. (Don Weixl photo)
Vernon Caetani Centre executive director tenders resignation

Former Vernon JCI chapter president Sue Solymosi became the first person from the chapter to be named to a vice-president position of JCI's World Congress. (Heath Fletcher photo)
Former Vernon JCI chapter president elected to international post

The public is invited to check out the School District finances in the Kalamalka Secondary library Feb. 1. (Kal school photo)
Public input sought on Vernon school spending

Kristina Klein got her start in the kitchen at the young age of three or four when she'd help in the family restaurant in Oliver. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Busy breakfast cafe in Vernon sold to staff