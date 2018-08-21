$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

A $21.5 million medical marijuana facility – expected to provide 95 jobs – is to be built in Princeton.

Mayor Frank Armitage made the announcement just before Monday’s regular council meeting.

BC Green Pharmaceuticals has purchased three lots in the town’s industrial park for $600,000.

The facility will be constructed in three phases, beginning this fall.

“Phase one is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2019 and estimated completion of all three phases is expected by early 2020,” said Armitage.

The facility will be comprised of a 79,000 square foot advanced indoor facility, a 10,000 square foot extraction lab and a 20,000 square foot research facility.

Armitage said it is hoped 85 per cent of the newly created jobs will be filled locally.

“I just think it’s great that we can talk about that many jobs for this community,” said Armitage.

Armitage credited CAO Cheryl Martens and economic development director Gary Schatz for pursuing and finalizing the project.

“They jumped right on it.”

