True Leaf Campus completion set for fall

True Leaf Campus, the plant-forward wellness brand’s cannabis cultivation and production facility, remains on schedule for fall 2018 completion.

The first phase of the project includes a two-storey 9,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area, laboratory services, whole-plant extraction and the production of therapeutic cannabis products, followed by a 16,000 square foot wing for cannabis cultivation. The facilities, which are being built in Lumby, will be a hub for the development of the company’s medicinal cannabis products.

Deep utilities, trenching, and other civil works began in early July and the formwork and structural steel construction of the administration area was completed by mid-June. Crews are now installing the roof and first floor decking, leading up to completion of the building envelope by end of August.

“Our build team continues to make significant progress on True Leaf Campus,” said Darcy Bomford, founder and chief executive officer of True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. “This means True Leaf is getting closer to its inspection by Health Canada and nearing the final milestone of receiving our license to produce cannabis. We’re eager to develop a line of medicinal cannabis products and bring it to market.”

True Leaf also announced that Dr. Chris Spooner has resigned as a member of the True Leaf Board of Directors to concentrate on his role as the company’s chief scientific officer. Dr. Spooner’s resignation from the board was effective July 10, 2018.

As CSO, Spooner’s role is to oversee the True Leaf Medical Advisory Board (MAB) and its continued development. Spooner is joined by Dr. Caroline MacCallum and Dr. Zeid Mohamedali, two progressive medical doctors advising the cannabis industry today.

Spooner and the MAB are leading the company’s research and development of what the company calls a highly-effective medicinal cannabis product line to address, among others, neurological, musculoskeletal, gynaecological and gastrointestinal conditions.

Spooner is a North Okanagan naturopathic doctor with more than 20 years of experience in naturopathic medicine. He is also a board member of the College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia and Adjunct Professor at Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine and other institutions.

