8 power outages affecting more than 300 residents east of Vernon

Power is expected to be restored this morning

Eight separate outages are leaving more than 300 BC Hydro customers in areas east of Vernon without power.

Residents in the Cherryville, Shuswap Falls, and Mable Lake areas have been without power since the night of Aug. 12 due to wires that are down. The majority of the outages started around 4:30 p.m. while two started a few hours later.

The Mable Lake outage is affecting the most people: 244. Along Creighton Valley Road beside Echo Lake, 24 customers are without power. Five of the outages affected less than five people along Highway 6.

Each outage has a different time for when power will be back on as crews are working to restore power.

