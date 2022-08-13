Vernon BMX Club racing to 40th anniversary

The Vernon BMX Club will celebrate 40 years in operation with a special fun day of racing and a movie Sunday, Aug. 28. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon BMX Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a RAD afternoon-evening of fun, riding, memories and a movie.

Did you race back in the ‘80s? Did you cheer your kids around the track in the ‘90s? Did you fly over the jumps in the ‘00s? Are you still racing today?

Answer ‘yes’ to any of the questions and you’re invited to Ranger Park Sunday, Aug. 28, to celebrate the history and the future of the club.

“See old friends and make new ones,” the BMX club said. “Grab that retro gear and wear it with pride. Dust off the old bike and come line up in the gate.”

Free one-day memberships will be available for anyone wanting to ride the track. Registration will be from 3-4 p.m. with racing to follow.

“Make your own motos with friends and family, one lap takes all,” said the club.

Trophies will be awarded to race winners.

Concession will be open for drinks and snacks with a free dinner as soon as races are done.

After racing, come watch the ‘80s BMX movie RAD under the stars on the big screen.

“Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate,” said the club. “Bring lawn chairs and blankets for the movie. Bring old photos and stories to share. Dress in all your ‘80s coolness.”

