One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 6 * at 15th Street early Friday morning.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, deputy fire Chief Dwight Seymour said.

The Vernon Fire Department dispatched two trucks to respond to the scene

“Traffic was affected for a little bit,” Seymour said. “But RCMP were on scene directing traffic.”

The intersection has since been cleared.

*Editors note: It was previously reported that this incident took place on Highway 97.

