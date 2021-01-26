Another death linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home

It’s the sixth death at Noric House related to the virus to date

Interior Health has reported another death related to COVID-19 at Noric House in Vernon.

The health authority’s Tuesday (Jan. 26) update brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths at the care home to six, on top of 61 active cases: 36 residents and 25 staff.

There were three other deaths reported in the Interior Health region Tuesday: two at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver and one person at a hospital.

There have now been 66 deaths linked to the virus in the region to date, most of which have occurred in long-term care homes.

“Our sympathies go out to the loved ones and the caregivers of the four people we lost today due to COVID-19. I know that when we think about our own family and friends, and keeping them safe, that is our motivation to focus on following public health orders,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown.

“It will take all of us to get through these challenging days across Interior Health and around B.C.”

Elsewhere in Vernon, Creekside Landing long-term care has 37 cases: 24 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to the current outbreak. Heritage Square long-term care has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths.

There were 54 new cases reported in the Interior Health region Tuesday. Across the province, 407 new cases and 14 deaths were reported.

