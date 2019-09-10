Davison Orchards is hosting events every weekend on location, including Make a Mini Pie. Kids can learn to make a delicious homemade apple pie and bring it home fresh for baking. (Contributed)

Apples are abundant at Vernon orchard

Need a fall activity for you and the family?

Apple crops have thrived this season at Davison Orchards thanks to reasonable temperatures, some rain and tons of sunshine.

And this month, the orchards is focusing on all things apples. With over 20 varieties of apples growing at the Vernon orchard—from McIntosh to the most requested Honeycrisp apples—there is something for everyone.

Whether, it’s cold-pressed apple juice, apple pie, hot cider, caramel apples or just plain ol’ apples, this September, families can enjoy it all—plus orchard tours.

Need something to do on the weekend? Davison Orchards is offering apple picking opportunities to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a bonus round on Thanksgiving Monday.

You can even Make a Mini Pie for $5 at the events hosted from 2-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Perfect for children,” marketing assistant Kelly MacIntosh said. “They can learn how to make a pie from scratch and take it home to bake fresh.”

U-Pick tours will be available on Sept. 17 and 24 at 10 and 11 a.m.

Davison Orchards is open daily from 8-6 p.m. until Halloween.

