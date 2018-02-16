Armed incident ends peacefully

A long gun incident in Vernon this week ended peacefully.

On Thursday, Feb. 15th, at approximately 10 p.m. the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to a residence located in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue for a report of a distraught man who was allegedly armed. All available RCMP units responded to the area and were met by other residents of the home who had escaped to safety. Officers learned that a distraught lone male was inside the home armed with a long gun.

RCMP members quickly surrounded the home and could hear a male yelling from inside the residence. Minutes after the officers gained containment of the area, a male exited the home un-armed and was taken into police custody without incident.

Any incident involving a report of a firearm is of highest priority for the RCMP and officers responded to the call immediately and with appropriate action. Says Cst. Kelly Brett. In this particular incident, the male was aware police were in the area and exited the home un-armed and was taken into custody. No one was injured as a result.

A 44-year-old Vernon male, is facing multiple firearms charges and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

No further details will be released.

