Armstrong boil water notice removed

The City of Armstrong, in conjunction with Interior Health Authority, has removed the boil water notice effective immediately for customers supplied by the City of Armstrong.

Testing shows that current water quality is good.

“The City of Armstrong took additional steps to reduce risk and return the drinking water supply to a quality standard,” the city said in a release.” Interior Health has been fully involved throughout the process, and the City would like to thank residents for your patience while we rectified this issue.”

At this time, the city does remain on Stage 2 water restrictions.

For more information, contact the City of Armstrong at 250-546-3023 or view the website at www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

