Armstrong Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating owner Troy Fochler, left, and son Jacob, donate $1,000 to the Jen Ciccone of the Armstrong Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Armstrong business donates big to food bank

Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating raises $1,000 for local food bank amid COVID-19

A new business owner in Armstrong wanted to give back to his community during these unprecedented times COVID-19 has presented the community with, so he turned to Facebook.

Troy Fochler of Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating logged onto his personal Facebook to launch a quick fundraiser for his local food bank.

He told his friends and followers he’d match up to $500 donations and, in only a short while, he had raised $1,000 for the Armstrong Food Bank.

The idea spawned when Fochler was talking with his girlfriend, a hospital admin. The two were discussing how they were fortunate to be working during the pandemic while millions of Canadians have lost their employment and are facing food insecurity.

Fochler said he knew he wanted to give back, but he wasn’t sure exactly how to do it.

“More and more people are going without,” he said. “Especially during this pandemic.”

He said he was inspired after consistently seeing a sign in Monashee Outdoor’s store front promoting supporting the food bank.

Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating also gives back on the first Wednesday of each month by offering discounts to seniors and veterans.

Coronavirus

