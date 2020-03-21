Armstrong declares local state of emergency, closes access to buildings

City services will still be provided remotely and in a limited capacity during COVID-19 pandemic

The doors to Armstrong’s city services have been closed but services will be continued remotely at a limited capacity.

The city declared a local state of emergency March 20 at 3:30 p.m. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 4:30 p.m. city buildings have been closed to public access in keeping with directives from public health authorities.

“City of Armstrong services will remain open for business in a limited remote capacity only until further notice,” the city said Friday.

The Public Works building will be closed to public access, though crews will continue to provide services while following provincial guidelines.

The city notes priority will be given to essential services such as water and sewer services, flooding, and road emergencies will be addressed. Crews will attempt to respond to other complaints or request as time and safety permit.

The City Hall administration and finance building will be closed to the public, but staff will still receive payments electronically through internet or telephone banking, or by cheque through the front door drop slot. Pre-authorized withdrawals will also continue.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department will be closed to public access while continuing to provide service.

Bylaw and Dog Control Services related to health and safety will continue with limited public interactions. Other related bylaw complaint matters will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and as time permits.

Building inspection services will continue. Inspections will be performed by appointment only, and essential services will be addressed first.

Planning and subdivision applications will also continue. Inquiries must be submitted by phone or email, and arrangements can be made for web-based or teleconference meetings when necessary.

The city encourages residents to refer to its website for the latest information at www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

