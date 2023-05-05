Using a sprinkler to water lawns is out in the City of Armstrong for the time being, as the city moved to Stage 2 water restrictions Friday, May 5. (File photo)

Armstrong increases water restrictions

City makes call Friday, May 5, to prevent any strain on municipal water supply

The City of Armstrong has made the decision to activate Stage 2 Water Conservation Restrictions to proactively prevent any strain on municipal water supply and to mitigate current conditions at the Water Treatment Plant due to spring run-off, significant rains, and the possible increase in temperatures forecasted this weekend.

Water conservation measures are mandatory as per city bylaw, which requires all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie specified areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne water Ddistricts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water to be compliant with restrictions to watering habits.

During Stage 2 Restrictions, no person shall:

• Use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs; or

• Wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

• Water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are:

A – an even-numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and;

B – an odd-numbered address may water on odd days of the calendar.

• Between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.;

• Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

“Water is a precious resource here in the Okanagan and the City of Armstrong remains on Stage 1 Water Conservation measures year-round,” said the city. “The City of Armstrong encourages all residents to protect our water by taking the Make Water Work pledge.”

