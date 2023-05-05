Water levels are rising throughout Lumby, and residents are urged to protect their properties. (Kyla Hamilton/Facebook 2017 photo)

Rising rivers, creeks leave Lumby on flood watch

Village reminding residents in low-lying areas to prepare for rising water

Lumby residents living in low lying areas in and around Bessette Creek and Duteau Creek are warned to prepare for water levels to rise.

The Village of Lumby is reminding residents that it is your responsibility to protect your property.

Sand and sandbag stations have been set up at 2250 Shields Avenue, across from the Lumby Curling Club and 1910 Faulkner Ave., at the entrance to the Monashee Family Park.

“In order to prepare for potential flooding, residents should do a check of their outdoor spaces and remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creeks,” the village advises. “Additionally, now is the time to remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.”

Lumby officials are monitoring weather notifications and provincial recommendations and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within the community.

Current weather reports show potential thunderstorms with rain that may occur starting Friday, May 5 and into the weekend. The forecast is calling for 15 to 30 millimetres of rain and possible thunderstorms in some areas.

“During a rain event water levels can rise quickly, the village is asking the public to stay clear of creeks and creek banks.”

Please continue to pay attention to weather reports and local news media for more information and updates.

The village is also encouraging residents to download the Alertable App to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Lumby.

