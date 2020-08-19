Armstrong moves to Stage 3 Water Conservation

Stage 3 Water Conservation measures are in effect for City of Armstrong water users effective Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“An unexpected water main break on the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2020, coupled with high consumption in the city has pushed water levels to a point that Stage 3 Water Conservation measures are now required,” the city said in a statement.

The city is currently using well water supplies while work is underway on the Fortune Creek water intake.

The city moved into Stage 2 measures Monday, Aug. 17, and on Tuesday, the city said consumption levels didn’t show the intended decrease. It warned that current levels of consumption put a strain on the drinking water supply and if the trend continued, the city would move on to the next level.

Water Conservation measures are mandatory as per city bylaws and all residents using city water must adhere to the watering restrictions.

No watering may take place within Stage 3 for residents within the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star, Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen using city water.

Hot tubs, pools and garden ponds may not be topped up during Stage 3, nor can residents wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or building exteriors. Vehicles may only be washed in a commercial car wash.

The planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake must be done in conjunction with timing windows established by the environment ministry.

“We are working with our contractors to try and minimize the amount of time this disruption will impact residents,” the city said Wednesday. “The city requires your compliance to ensure there is adequate water supply.

During Stage 3 Restrictions only in home water use is permitted and no person will:

a) Water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs, including newly seeded or sodded lawns,

newly seeded or planted gardens, trees or shrubs;

b) Top up swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond;

c) Wash a vehicle, except at a commercial car wash;

d) Wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

