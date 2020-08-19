Armstrong moves to Stage 3 Water Conservation

High consumption, water main break pushes Armstrong into Stage 3 water restrictions

Stage 3 Water Conservation measures are in effect for City of Armstrong water users effective Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“An unexpected water main break on the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2020, coupled with high consumption in the city has pushed water levels to a point that Stage 3 Water Conservation measures are now required,” the city said in a statement.

The city is currently using well water supplies while work is underway on the Fortune Creek water intake.

The city moved into Stage 2 measures Monday, Aug. 17, and on Tuesday, the city said consumption levels didn’t show the intended decrease. It warned that current levels of consumption put a strain on the drinking water supply and if the trend continued, the city would move on to the next level.

Water Conservation measures are mandatory as per city bylaws and all residents using city water must adhere to the watering restrictions.

No watering may take place within Stage 3 for residents within the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star, Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen using city water.

Hot tubs, pools and garden ponds may not be topped up during Stage 3, nor can residents wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or building exteriors. Vehicles may only be washed in a commercial car wash.

The planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake must be done in conjunction with timing windows established by the environment ministry.

“We are working with our contractors to try and minimize the amount of time this disruption will impact residents,” the city said Wednesday. “The city requires your compliance to ensure there is adequate water supply.

During Stage 3 Restrictions only in home water use is permitted and no person will:

a) Water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs, including newly seeded or sodded lawns,

newly seeded or planted gardens, trees or shrubs;

b) Top up swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond;

c) Wash a vehicle, except at a commercial car wash;

d) Wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

READ MORE: Watch your water use, Armstrong: City

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries
Next story
Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

Just Posted

Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Armstrong moves to Stage 3 Water Conservation

High consumption, water main break pushes Armstrong into Stage 3 water restrictions

Vernon Mounties found car keys, seek owner

Rightful owner sought for lost keys found in July by police

Vernon heron rookery tree falls on building

Aging tree lands against back of neighbouring 24th Street businesses; no birds in tree

Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton had their second record-breaking day in a row

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

RCMP divers find evidence of recent crime while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos grows to 2,400 hectares

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Most Read