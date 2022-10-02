Armstrong names interim CFO

City of Armstrong has an interim chief financial officer in place, filling a maternity leave role. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Armstrong is a go for Mo.

Mo Choudhary is the city’s interim chief financial officer, taking over from Janene Felker who is on a maternity leave.

Choudhary brings with him a wealth of experience to the position,as a public sector employee.

“I am confident that Mo’s past experience, skills and education in the finance section of the public sector finance will be an asset to the City of Armstrong,” said Felker.

Choudhary has worked in as a manager in the finance departments of both municipal government and school board offices, and has the necessary skills and knowledge to continue to lead the finance department in upholding the highest standards in good fiscal responsibility and transparency.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and providing good fiscal governance to the City of Armstrong and its residents,” said Choudhary, who will help council develop the city’s five-year financial plan for 2023-2027, uphold financial standards and bring audited financial statements and annual reporting to the citizens of Armstrong.

He will also support the community in administering the Civic Grants program, Heritage Society support, purchasing, contract administration, utility and property tax calculations and responsible spending.

READ MORE: Live music flourishing at new-look Vernon Elks Lodge

READ MORE: Golf tournament scores funds for Okanagan Indian Band’s new elementary school



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallNorth Okanagan Regional District