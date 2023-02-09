Armstrong seeking artwork for street banners

Artists can submit their artwork until Feb. 28

The City of Armstrong is calling on artists to help beautify city streets.

Until Feb. 28, artists can submit their artwork to be featured on the city’s decorative street banners.

The banners will hang on street poles throughout the city from 2023 to 2025, depicting what Armstrong means to its residents and businesses, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

There are about 65 poles in the city that will display sets of decorative banners. From the submissions received, up to four or five banner designs will be selected, with artist recognition incorporated into the design.

The banner program runs through a sponsorship program, and the sponsors’ names will be displayed on the tail of the banners.

There are two themes for artists to work with:

• Spring/summer: floral/blooming;

• Winter: winter sports/winter activities

The city asks for the banner design to be simple and the colours bold and contrasting. When it comes to design materials, full strength acrylic or oil colours are recommended for painted designs and markers for drawn designs.

The city says shading and subtleties will not translate well onto banners, and the use of pastels, crayon and watercolours are discouraged.

Designs must be submitted on 13.5” tall by 5.75” wide 140 lb cold press paper. Artists are asked to outline all lettering in black.

Paper is available at city hall.

Submissions can be dropped off at city hall (3570 Bridge Street) until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Submissions will be received by city staff and selection of the banner designs will be made by city council.

Submissions will not be returned to the artists.

Contact city hall for more information or inquiries.

Brendan Shykora

