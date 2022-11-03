Firefighters in Coldstream battled a major house fire on Hawthorne Place Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Arson suspect facing trial for Coldstream home fire

Matthew Mason remains in custody, will be back in court next year

A man facing charges of arson is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Matthew Mason is charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property and breach of a release order in connection with a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home Jan. 14, 2022.

Mason, of Vernon, appeared in Vernon Provincial Court Wednesday, Nov. 2 to fix a date. Court documents show the trial is set for May 24, 2023, with a pre-trial conference on April 19.

The Hawthorne Place home was completely destroyed by the blaze, which broke out before 7 p.m. All occupants of the home were accounted for and no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Mason, born in 1983, remains in custody.

ArsonNorth Okanagan Regional District

 

Fire destroyed a Coldstream home Friday, Jan. 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

