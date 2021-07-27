Backup from Vancouver Island en route to help battle Westwold wildfire

Crews from Courtenay, Mill Bay and Oyster Bay on way after services requested for property protection

An aerial view of Monday afternoon’s White Rock Lake wildfire behaviour in the Jimmy Lake area July 26, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)

Aggressive fire behaviour caused the out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold to grow past Jimmy Lake, producing large columns of smoke, Monday afternoon (July 26).

BC Wildfire Services says increased activity is expected to continue in the coming days as the forecast calls for hot, dry and windy conditions with no precipitation anticipated.

“These conditions will continue to challenge fire suppression efforts and cause additional growth on this fire,” BCWS said in a Tuesday morning update.

But more help is on the way.

Vancouver Island-based fire departments from Mill Bay, Courtenay and Oyster Bay said Tuesday their service has been requested for structure protection in the Westwold area.

“Engine 75 along with Deputy Stephen Melanson, Lt. Arnie Sanford, firefighter Bo Lott and Evan Kwasny departed this morning on the 6 a.m. ferry to start the long drive and potentially up to 14 days of hard work away from home and family,” Mill Bay Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Monday night saw the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Regional District of North Okanagan put evacuation alerts in effect for Will Lake, Pinaus Lake and Bouleau Lake.

Another three property parcels in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District were put under evacuation order.

The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Order for 3 properties parcels and area in the vicinity of Westwold in Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/14aDLIB5hz pic.twitter.com/8T81DghrIh — TNRD (@TNRD) July 26, 2021

BCWS is still estimating the fire around 12,500 hectares and said airtankers may be used if conditions allow.

Six helicopters were bucketing water on hotspots yesterday to cool and slow the spread of fire allowing firefighters to work.

One hundred and 12 firefighters and support staff from Quebec worked the western flank yesterday on their first day battling the blaze. They’re set up at a camp established at Salmon Lake Resort.

The provincial agency said Tuesday will see 127 firefighters, 55 support staff supported by seven helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment action the fire.

One structural protection specialist plus a five-staff unit, two trailers and six firefighters from two fire departments are also on scene to protect critical infrastructure. More have been requested, BCWS said, which would include a task force of fire engines patrolling and actioning hotspots.

READ MORE: Increased fire activity leads to new evacuation alerts for White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Monashee wildfires see massive growth in North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021