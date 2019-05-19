BC Transit incorporates North Okanagan route changes

Changes coming June 2 to routes in Coldstream and Armstrong

BC Transit and the Regional District of North Okanagan are announcing service changes being implemented in the District of Coldstream and the City of Armstrong/.

The changes go into effect June 2 and will include:

* Routing changes to 61 Lumby, which will now serve the VegPro facility on Ricardo Road in Coldstream;

* Routing changes to 60 Enderby, which will now serve Heaton Place Seniors Centre on Wright Street in Armstrong;

* Bus stop changes on routes 60 and 61 to accommodate the new routing.

“These changes are based on feedback from the local governments to promote ridership in residential areas, and to serve the seniors’ centre and new vegetable packing facility,” said Jonathon Dyck, communications manager for BC Transit.

“BC Transit works hard to ensure that service matches ridership needs. These improvements will help with providing better service and greater accessibility for transit users in the North Okanagan communities.”

For more information on further changes to specific routes, please visit BCTransit.com or pick up a new rider’s guide.



