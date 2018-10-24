Bear sighted near Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

Students were briefly told to shelter in place before the bear moved on

Students at Parkview Elementary were told to shelter in place when a black bear got a little too close to the school.

According to a post on the Sicamous school’s Facebook page, staff and students remained in the building after the bear was sighted at 10:35 a.m., but it was business as usual in the classrooms.

The school was in contact with both the RCMP and the Conservation Officer Service throughout the incident. At 11:55, the RCMP notified the school it was safe for students to leave the building.

“While the bear is no longer on school property, it may still be in the neighbourhood,” the post reads.

According to the school, Conservation and RCMP officers are still searching for the bear.

Parkview Principal Carla Schneider said the bear was first sighted by a neighbour shortly after the end of the school’s recess break so students were already safely inside when the bear came onto the property.

Schneider said she was alerted to the presence of the bear by a resident of the neighbourhood around the school who also said they saw it limping as though injured. She said the bear left the school property shortly after arriving, pausing to lay down on the playground for less than 10 minutes before heading off towards pine street.

Parents have been notified of a bear in the area of the school and students walking home have been advised to walk in groups, make lots of noise and come to the school’s office to arrange a safe way home if they are worried.

