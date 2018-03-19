Big brother honoured with lifesaving medal

Like most siblings, Damien and Brady Corson of Vernon have the occasional spat.

But when it comes right down to things, each wants the other around.

Damien Corson, 11, a Grade 6 student at Okanagan Landing Elementary School, was recently honoured at the 106th annual Lifesaving Society – BC and Yukon Branch Commonwealth Honour and Rescue Awards Ceremony at the Hotel Vancouver. He was recognized for saving Brady’s life last year, pulling little brother to safety after he fell through the ice and into the ice-covered swimming pool at the Vernon complex they live in.

“The experience (of saving Brady) was scary but the award experience was good,” said Damien. “I felt happy getting the award but saving my brother’s life is more than enough.”

It was spring break 2017 when the Corson brothers and some others were hanging out near the complex pool, when the younger kids decided to test the strength of the ice.

One boy tapped the ice with his foot. Nothing happened. Brady, then six and in kindergarten, followed suit. He went through the ice and fell into the frigid water, wearing a winter jacket, running shoes, sweat pants and sweat shirt.

Damien arrived at the pool deck, saw his younger brother struggling in the water, grabbed his arms and pulled him to safety.

“It didn’t make sense to have both of us in the water,” said Damien. “I was wearing my jacket and if I’d have jumped in, I would have tried to lift Brady to safety but the weight of the jacket and water would have pulled me down.

“We could have both died.”

Damien’s coolness under pressure is in his DNA say his parents, Mark and Angel Corson.

“He’s so calm,” said Mark. “He didn’t just jump in (the pool). He assessed things and calmly pulled Brady out. We are so proud of him.”

Damien was presented his silver Medal of Merit and certificate by B.C. Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon and by Vancouver Deputy Mayor Tim Stevenson.

The Lifesaving Society recognizes British Columbians and Yukoners who have shown courage and bravery in saving life in an aquatic environment.

“Our mandate is to reduce water-related deaths and injuries in B.C. and the Yukon, and this event gives us an opportunity to celebrate the success of fulfilling that mission,” said Krystyna Domes, Lifesaving Society branch communications manager.

Close to 25 people received medals during the two-hour ceremony.

Brady, after vowing “never to go in the pool again,” was happily back swimming in the complex pool last summer.

“He was happy the water wasn’t so freezing,” said Damien, who, along with little brother, enters this year’s spring break holiday hoping for less drama than a year ago.

“My grandmother’s coming out so we’ll visit with her, and we’re going to the pool. The indoor pool,” said Damien.



Vernon’s Damien Corson (right) picked up the silver Medal of Merit for saving the life of his younger brother, Brady (left) at the 106th annual Lifesaving Society – BC and Yukon Branch Commonwealth Honour and Rescue Awards Ceremony at the Hotel Vancouver. (Photo submitted)