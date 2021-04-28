The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy plans to add a bike park and trail upgrades to Ellison Provincial Park, with a request for proposals open until May 18, 2021. (BC Parks photo)

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy plans to add a bike park and trail upgrades to Ellison Provincial Park, with a request for proposals open until May 18, 2021. (BC Parks photo)

Hoped-for expansion of Vernon provincial park falls through, but upgrades on the way

Meanwhile, Harwinder Sandhu says the province is working to enhance public parks, including Ellison Park

A local push to have Ellison Provincial Park expanded with the purchase of the neighbouring Chelsea Estate lands appears to be dead in the water, but Vernon-Monashee’s MLA says she’s hopeful about other opportunities to enhance public green spaces.

The 234-acre estate, identified as one of the last remaining large waterfront properties on Okanagan Lake, is currently listed as sold. The buyer remains anonymous, but BC Parks and the City of Vernon both said they’re not involved in the purchase.

Harwinder Sandhu said she — like the thousands who signed a petition last year to have the Chelsea Estate lands acquired by the province — was disappointed to learn of the sale to a private buyer. The Vernon-Monashee MLA said Wednesday (April 28) she had worked with BC Parks to consider purchasing up to three of the 11 Chelsea Estate land parcels and had raised the topic with Premier John Horgan on several occasions.

“While this is not the outcome many had hoped for, it is completely within the seller’s right to sell the land to whomever they please,” she said, adding she hopes the community will respect the buyers’ privacy.

Despite the land sale, Sandhu said there will be much to look forward to where public parks are concerned, at a time when outdoor recreation is more needed than ever during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

“I am very excited about our government’s recently announced increased investments into our incredible Provincial Park system,” she said. “There will be more campsites and infrastructure added across the province and additional personnel working at park sites so that everyone can get out and enjoy the beauty that B.C. has to offer.”

On that note, Ellison Park is slated for some upgrades this summer.

BC Parks is working to bring some improvements to the existing Ellison trail network off Eastside Road. Plans for a bike park and trail upgrades are outlined in an April 23 request for proposals by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The work is expected to be completed in full by June 24, 2021. Work will include trail repaving, post and rail fence construction, chain-link and barbed wire fence removal, water service connection and 425 square metres of earthworks for the bike park.

The bike park will be located at the upper trailhead along Eastside Road, while the trail upgrades will be done closer to the main parking area at the end of Ellison Park Road.

It’s unknown if additional parking will be implemented, something a local cyclist and politician would like to see.

Coun. Brian Quiring has asked Mayor Victor Cumming to write a letter to BC Parks to review the amount of parking and see if they can provide a solution.

“Especially during this pandemic, more people are out,” Quiring told Vernon council Monday, April 26. “There’s not enough parking there.”

Vehicles are often seen lined up on both sides of the road, but unless they are causing a safety issue, Quiring also urges bylaw officials not to ticket them.

Proposals will be accepted until 4 p.m. on May 18 for the Ellison upgrades. A site meeting will be held Tuesday, May 4.

READ MORE: Beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Meanwhile, the City of Vernon is taking a close look at the remaining access points along Okanagan Lake. City councillors will tour six high-priority lake access sites before May 10 to consider developing them for public use in 2022 and beyond. The access points will be discussed at a future committee of the whole meeting.

The six Okanagan Lake access sites are:

– Site 14 – 7806 Tronson Rd. (between 7796 and 7814 Tronson Rd.)

– Site 15 -7700 Tronson Rd. (between 7688 and 7716 Tronson Rd.)

– Site 20 – 7300 Tronson Rd. (between 7292 and 7304 Tronson Rd.)

– Site 26 – 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd. (between 8829 and 8839 Okanagan Landing Rd.)

– Site 30 – 9499 Eastside Rd. (between 9797 and 9501 Eastside Rd.)

– Site 37 – 114 Russell Rd. (between 1 10 and 1 1 1 Russell Rd.)

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC ParksBikingparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization
Next story
Vernon groups tidy tossed typewriters, tinfoil from creek

Just Posted

Members of Silver Star Rotary and SilverStar Mountain Resort teamed up on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, to clean a section of Vernon’s BX Creek, and came away with a truckload full of garbage. (Silver Star Rotary photo)
Vernon groups tidy tossed typewriters, tinfoil from creek

Silver Star Rotary and ski resort clean garbage from BX Creek between Kal Tire Place and Red Top Footwear

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy plans to add a bike park and trail upgrades to Ellison Provincial Park, with a request for proposals open until May 18, 2021. (BC Parks photo)
Hoped-for expansion of Vernon provincial park falls through, but upgrades on the way

Meanwhile, Harwinder Sandhu says the province is working to enhance public parks, including Ellison Park

Teresa Sanders presents her business FILL during the Enterprize Challenge Wednesday evening at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Kristin Froneman/Read Head Copywriting)
7 North Okanagan businesses compete for top prize

Final pitch for Enterprize Challenge streams live tonight

The demolition of the Polson Spray Park could cost the City of Vernon upwards of $45,000. (Lisa VanderVelde - Morning Star file)
Pop-up spray parks coming this summer in Vernon

Play boxes will also be reinstated with closure of Polson’s spray park

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $15,000 before Kira Miron embarks on a two-week trip to the U.S. to receive treatment. (Help Kira Live Upright Again/gofundme.com)
GoFundMe launched for Kelowna woman with severe vertigo

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $15,000 before Kira Miron embarks on a two-week trip to the U.S. to receive treatment

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Police seize illicit drugs and shot gun. (RCMP)
Car flees Kelowna RCMP, later found abandoned with drugs, shotgun inside

Officers seized the items from the car on April 23

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

Most Read