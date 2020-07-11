A boil water notice has been issued for residents along Dunsmir Road in Vernon July 10, 2020. (CSRD Photo)

Boil water notice issued for Vernon’s Dunsmir Road area

Map shows which customers are advised to use caution when consuming water

A boil water notice has been issued for residents of Dunsmir Road in Vernon.

The notice, made in conjunction with Interior Health, comes as a result of poor water quality test results in the water distribution. Water samples have shown total coliform bacteria counts within the distribution system, according to a Regional District of North Okanagan news release.

As a precaution, all Greater Vernon Water customers in the area noted in the map below are advised to use caution when consuming the water until the notice is lifted.

Water should be boiled for one minute when intended for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, preparing any foods, mixing baby formula and making beverages or ice.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Drinking water

