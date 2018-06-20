Boil water notice resumes for Mabel Lake

Rural Lumby residents had little reprieve as notice issued six days after previous notice downgraded

Some rural Lumby residents are again being asked to boil their water.

The Regional District of North Okanagan — Mabel Lake Water Utility and Interior Health have issued a boil water notice for all customers served by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

“The water system chlorinator malfunctioned, and was not delivering an adequate level of chlorine into the system,” said James de Pfyffer, small water utilities manager.

“RDNO will work with IH to meet provincial standards before the boil water notice is removed.”

The regional district recommends that all customers in the affected area drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

A boil water notice was previously issued on May 18 and was just downgraded to an advisory on June 14.

See related: Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

• drinking

• preparing any foods

• washing fruits and vegetables

• making beverages or ice

• brushing teeth

• preparing infant formula

“Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and on our website,” said Pfyffer.

For more information, visit www.rdno.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province protects Swan Lake
Next story
Violent crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Province protects Swan Lake

Vernon lake designated as part of a new wildlife management area to protect species

UPDATE: Bail decision not yet reached for Vernon murder suspect

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 9 a.m. June 29 for bail decision

Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

A group of Ukrainian cyclists are travelling 100,000 kilometres to raise awareness for Ukraine war.

Hall of Fame opens doors to six new inductees

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame adds four athletes and two builders for 2018.

One trapped, one thrown from truck in Enderby crash

UPDATE: Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road Monday

BreakOut West to bring Kelowna to its feet

BreakOut West is expected to have a significant economic impact

Wineology: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles cont.

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

Direct flights from Kelowna to Mexican, Cuban sun spots added

Sunwing says it will fly direct to Los Cabos, Cancun and Varadero, Cuba this winter

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Boil water notice resumes for Mabel Lake

Rural Lumby residents had little reprieve as notice issued six days after previous notice downgraded

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Most Read