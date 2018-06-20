Boil water notice resumes for Mabel Lake

Rural Lumby residents had little reprieve as notice issued six days after previous notice downgraded

Some rural Lumby residents are again being asked to boil their water.

The Regional District of North Okanagan — Mabel Lake Water Utility and Interior Health have issued a boil water notice for all customers served by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

“The water system chlorinator malfunctioned, and was not delivering an adequate level of chlorine into the system,” said James de Pfyffer, small water utilities manager.

“RDNO will work with IH to meet provincial standards before the boil water notice is removed.”

The regional district recommends that all customers in the affected area drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

A boil water notice was previously issued on May 18 and was just downgraded to an advisory on June 14.

See related: Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

• drinking

• preparing any foods

• washing fruits and vegetables

• making beverages or ice

• brushing teeth

• preparing infant formula

“Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and on our website,” said Pfyffer.

For more information, visit www.rdno.ca.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.