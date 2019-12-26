Boxing Day Blowout underway at Canadian Tire in Vernon

Shoppers have until 10 a.m. to make the most of the day’s biggest sales

Kayla Zimmermann and Katherine Taylor are among the many Canadian Tire employees with their hands full this Boxing Day in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is here, and at Canadian Tire in Vernon shoppers have until 10 a.m. to make the most of this year’s Boxing Day Blowout.

It’s the first time Canadian Tire Corporation has put on a Boxing Day bonus event for Triangle rewards card and credit card holders. Holders of a Triangle rewards card will receive 50 times the Canadian Tire money while holders of the store’s credit card will receive 60 times the store currency.

That works out to $20 back on $100 spent for rewards card holders, and $24 back for credit card holders.

“It’s a good way to give back to our loyal customers,” said general manager Mark Corson around 8 a.m. as the foot traffic in the store steadily increased.

For those who race into the store minutes before the 10 a.m. cutoff, there’s no need to worry; customers who arrive before 10 a.m. will have until 11 to check out their items and receive Boxing Day rewards.

When it comes to the deal of the day, Corson and other staff members agreed it’s hard to beat the sale on Dyson vacuum cleaners.

“I bought a Dyson today, $400 and I got $92 back in Canadian Tire money,” he said.

Canadian Tire is located in the Village Green Shopping Centre at 4900 27th Street in Vernon.

