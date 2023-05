Coldstream and BC Wildfire on route

There are reports of a fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Department is on route following reports of smoke coming from the park.

B.C. Forestry has an initial grounds crew responding as well.

Check back for more as details come forward.

