A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)

BREAKING: Police situation concludes in Lumby

Police called for social media blackout as the situation unfolded

UPDATE: 1:02 p.m.

The police incident in Lumby has been resolved, according to a nearby school principal.

J.W. Inglis Elementary School principal Mary Takaska notified parents just before noon that RCMP alerted school staff that the event has concluded.

The school, which were under a “hold and secure” situation at the school in response to the close proximity of the unfolding incident, has been lifted.

“Business as usual here. Students will be heading outside for their lunch recess,” Takaska said in a notice to parents.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been contacted for additional information.

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence has been reported in the Lumby area Monday, Oct. 26.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance on Shuswap Avenue in Lumby and a perimeter around a residence has been established.

Students at J.W. Inglis Elementary School have been put in a “hold and secure” situation at the school, principal Mary Takasaka wrote to parents.

“The RCMP continues to be in contact with us on a regular basis and will keep us updated with any information we may need,” Takasaka wrote.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The public is also asked to not share details of the unfolding incident online as it could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

Police have also spoken with nearby residents.

More information to come.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Most Read