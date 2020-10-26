Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

Three reported sustaining minor injuries in Sunday incident

The driver of a yellow Mustang faces impaired driving charges after crashing into the bedroom of a Vernon home Sunday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the incident in the 3400 block of 17th Street around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a car had left the roadway and crashed into the bedroom of a single storey home,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said.

“Two occupants from the vehicle were already outside the vehicle and were reported to have minor injuries,” she said.

Two more people were inside the home at the time of the crash, one reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spoke with witnesses on the scene and identified the driver.

“Based on their observations, officers on scene launched an impaired driving investigation,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The driver failed a roadside screening device test and was transported to the Vernon RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath to police.”

A 26-year-old Vernon woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while her blood alcohol exceeded 80 milligrams.

The residents of the home affected have been displaced.

“Due to the amount of damage and concerns about the structural integrity of the house, the occupants of the home had to leave immediately and access to the house will be unavailable for a period of time,” Poirier said.

The driver has been released from custody and is slated to appear in court.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in Lumby

READ MORE: Six charged in 2018 Lumby drug lab bust

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout
Next story
Six charged in 2018 Lumby drug lab bust

Just Posted

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)
Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

A gassy smell at the Vernon Courthouse Friday has been ruled insignificant on Nov. 15, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Round Lake murder case to come back to Vernon court

Lynda Sundry, 59, faces first-degree murder charges after remains of Barry Jones found

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
BREAKING: Police situation concludes in Lumby

Police called for social media blackout as the situation unfolded

Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)
Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

Three reported sustaining minor injuries in Sunday incident

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

Friends and family of Sonya Riome, 35, are confirming she died in the fire. (Submitted)
Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

The fire gutted the property

Apex Mountain Resort received 35 centimetres of fresh snow over the weekend, prompting some to head out for some early season turns. (Apex Mountain Resort / Facebook)
Stay off the mountain: Apex warns of early season dangers

Recreational use of the mountain before opening day comes with serious risks

An Instagram post from Matty Rebman shows his injuries as well as a plea to the driver who struck him. (Instagram/Matty Rebman)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

The Penticton Indian Band is opposing any hunting of local big horn sheep which are an at-risk population. (submitted photo)
Penticton Indian Band oppose big horn sheep hunts

Local big horn sheep are an at-risk population

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

Most Read