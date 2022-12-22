The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre offers a dazzling array of events and presentations, both local and from around the world.

Burst pipe floods Vernon theatre, cancels show

Performing Arts Centre’s main stage damaged, school Christmas concert moved

A burst pipe has damaged the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre theatre’s main stage, forcing the cancellation of tonight’s concert performance.

Staff were alerted to the emergency early this morning and are working with the Regional District of the North Okanagan and Okanagan Restoration Services to assess the extent of the water damage.

St. James School’s Christmas Concert this evening has been moved to the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium and will take place at 7 p.m. as previously scheduled. Attendees are encouraged to contact the school office at 250-542-4081 if they have any questions. As this was a non-ticketed event, refunds do not apply.

“The safety of our guest artists, staff, and volunteers is our highest priority,” said executive director Jim Harding. “Once we have a fuller understanding of what has been affected, we will be able to set a path forward to resuming performances.”

Several performances are scheduled to happen at the theatre in the coming weeks. Staff will be working closely with the organizers of those events to determine whether they may proceed or if they will need to be cancelled or rescheduled.

“We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our service-providers who have stepped-in to support us,” said Harding. “Once assessments have been completed, we will be communicating with the organizers of our scheduled guest artist bookings, our SPOTLIGHT shows and directly with all our ticketholders. Until then, we appreciate everyone’s concerns, patience, and support at this time.”

READ MORE: Hamper ruse leads Vernon mom to new van pickup

READ MORE: Water break floods, freezes Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021VernonWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love letter from the people of Chilliwack goes out to those suffering amid war in Ukraine
Next story
Wildlife overpasses not wide enough: University of B.C. study

Just Posted

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre offers a dazzling array of events and presentations, both local and from around the world.
Burst pipe floods Vernon theatre, cancels show

A blue recycling bin is shown with Christmas wrapping paper, bottles, along with other items that get thrown out after Christmas in Gatineau, Que, across the river from Ottawa. Canadians will send more than 540,000 tonnes of wrapping paper and gift bags to the garbage dump this year, and Christmas presents are the biggest culprit. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Christmas wrapping paper, packaging, food scraps, tree all recyclable in Vernon

Lynne Frerichs of the Cherryville Community Club (from left) is joined by Cherryville Food and Resource Society president Sharon Harvey, and Ray Friesen of Tolko, at the new club digital sign. Tolko donated $10,000 toward the sign. (Contributed)
LETTER: Cherryville groups thank Tolko

Vernon’s Elizabeth Gerwing (right) and her three kids admire the fully restored Pontiac Montana Van they were awarded as winners of the second annual Vernon Van Giveaway courtesy of Swan Lake Motors and Kal Tire. (Contributed)
Hamper ruse leads Vernon mom to new van pickup

Pop-up banner image