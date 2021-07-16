The Enderby Fire Department helped put out a suspected arson fire at a woodshed in November 2016. Crown counsel did not approve charges against a 72-year-old suspect and the file has concluded. - Image credit: Morning Star file photo

Campfire and garbage burn sparked in Enderby despite fire ban

Fire chief left shaking his head

Not one, but two fires were deliberately started in Enderby this week despite a province-wide burning ban.

The Enderby Fire Department was alerted to someone having a campfire next to Shuswap River in Mara the evening of July 15.

The night before, Fire Chief Cliff Vetter had a chat with someone burning garbage at 12:30 a.m. July 14 north of town.

“I shake my head,” Vetter said. “I’m just surprised we don’t have a forest fire in the area because of it.

“It could have been ugly.”

While ignorance was pleaded in one of the instances, Vetter doesn’t believe it.

“If the smokey skies are not enough of a hint for these folks, here is a reminder that there is currently a complete fire ban in British Columbia. If caught, you can and will be fined.

“You don’t need to watch the news to see that the wildfire danger is at extreme levels.”

Residents are asked to be safe and fire smart and it you see a wildfire or someone burning to report it immediately.

