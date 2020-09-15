Car crash slows Highway 6 traffic in Vernon

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle incident affecting traffic on Highway 6 Tuesday afternoon.
The incident at Waddington Drive on Hwy. 6 occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sept, 15.
Westbound traffic has resumed its flow after one vehicle was towed, the second vehicle involved in the collision was being hooked up to a second tow truck around 4:35 p.m.
Eastbound highway traffic was detoured at Waddington Drive.
RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance were on scene, but ambulance has since left the scene.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
