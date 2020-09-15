Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Highway 6 and Waddington Drive Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Car crash slows Highway 6 traffic in Vernon

Vehicles are being towed from scene

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle incident affecting traffic on Highway 6 Tuesday afternoon.

The incident at Waddington Drive on Hwy. 6 occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sept, 15.

Westbound traffic has resumed its flow after one vehicle was towed, the second vehicle involved in the collision was being hooked up to a second tow truck around 4:35 p.m.

Eastbound highway traffic was detoured at Waddington Drive.

RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance were on scene, but ambulance has since left the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

