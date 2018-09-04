Charges pending after crash closes Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

Only minor injuries sustained by two people in four vehicle accident

Charges are pending after a four vehicle accident closed Highway 97A in Spallumcheen. (Chris Law photo)

Charges are pending after an accident closed Highway 97A in Spallumcheen for two hours Friday, Aug. 31.

The accident, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. near Brown International Services between Mountain View Road and Back Enderby Road, involved four vehicles.

“Only minor injuries (were) sustained by two people,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “All other involved (were) not injured.”

British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement attended the scene and is investigating one of the vehicles for possible defects, Brett said.

