Village Green Centre found a location for the North Okanagan’s Trinity Valley Christmas Trees to sell its sustainable Christmas trees after a serious fire closed its longtime location, Vernon’s Canadian Tire Garden Centre. (ADOBE STOCK IMAGE)

Christmas trees find new home after Vernon fire

Trinity Valley Christmas Trees sold at mall lot following Canadian Tire blaze

Fire won’t snuff a North Okanagan Christmas tradition.

Trinity Valley Christmas Trees (TVCT) has been growing and selling sustainable Christmas trees in the Okanagan since 1993. For the past 29 years, the tree farm has been supplying the centrepiece of Christmas to thousands of families from the Canadian Tire Garden Centres in Vernon, Penticton and southwest corner of the Kelowna Canadian Tire parking lot.

This year, however, the garden centre at Vernon Canadian Tire was not available due to a fire Nov. 19.

But the company can continue its tradition as management at the Village Green Centre offered a location in its parking lot.

“This allowed us to continue our tradition of providing locally grown, sustainable Christmas trees to our valued customers in Vernon and surround area,” said Josh Ilot, TVCT manager.

“Hopefully the store’s (Canadian Tire) closure is temporary and we feel for the staff and everyone this fire has affected… we are very grateful that we narrowly missed this catastrophe and are still able to provide Okanagan grown trees to the Vernon area.”

TVCT are next to the Esso station in the southwest corner of the Village Green Centre parking lot Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas treefireNorth Okanagan Regional District

 

A fire at Vernon's Canadian Tire early Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022, has been deemed suspicious. (Vernon Fire Rescue Services/Instagram)

