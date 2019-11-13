This injured owl was found outside the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Wednesday, Nov. 13. The bird is on the road to recovery, thanks to some concerned citizens. (Bryan Goble photo)

Citizens give hoot about injured Vernon owl

Bird with damaged or broken wing found outside Vernon Performing Arts Centre

An injured owl found outside the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Wednesday is on the road to recovery.

A concerned citizen reported an injured owl on the front steps of the Vernon Performing Arts Centre to Vernon Recreation Centre custodian Bryan Goble.

“I contacted Pete Wise, wildlife expert, who attended the scene a while later,” said Goble, who believed the owl was suffering from a damaged or broken left wing.

READ MORE: Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

The owl was transported to a local vet for care and then to the Kamloops Wildlife Park Rehabilitation Centre.

READ MORE: Cat badly hurt in animal trip was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Once recovered, the owl will be brought back to the location he was found at night so he is able to be reintegrated into the wild.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four hunters found safe after getting stuck near Big White
Next story
Spallumcheen farmers thanked for ‘generous’ land donation towards Wastewater project

Just Posted

Local pilot takes part in Salmon Arm’s first Remembrance Day flyover

Hamilton McClymont and other pilots pay aerial tribute at several North Okanagan ceremonies

Vernon junior girls volleyball teams face off to help kids take part in sports

The Seaton Sonics host the VSS Panthers tonight for a fundraiser game organized by Beairsto students

Citizens give hoot about injured Vernon owl

Bird with damaged or broken wing found outside Vernon Performing Arts Centre

UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found

RCMP thank the public for their help in finding the man, who was declared missing Wednesday morning

Spallumcheen farmers thanked for ‘generous’ land donation towards Wastewater project

John and Deanna Toporchak’s donation of farmland has made the Wastewater Recovery Project possible

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

Four hunters found safe after getting stuck near Big White

Two adults and two children became stranded after their truck got stuck in washout

Students, staff glad to be back at Shuswap elementary school

Operations resume at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary after a seven-week closure due to a musty smell

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Costco relocation will create congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

At least one Kelowna resident is unhappy with the proposed relocation of Costco within the city

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Most Read