Citizens give hoot about injured Vernon owl

Bird with damaged or broken wing found outside Vernon Performing Arts Centre

This injured owl was found outside the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Wednesday, Nov. 13. The bird is on the road to recovery, thanks to some concerned citizens. (Bryan Goble photo)

An injured owl found outside the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Wednesday is on the road to recovery.

A concerned citizen reported an injured owl on the front steps of the Vernon Performing Arts Centre to Vernon Recreation Centre custodian Bryan Goble.

“I contacted Pete Wise, wildlife expert, who attended the scene a while later,” said Goble, who believed the owl was suffering from a damaged or broken left wing.

The owl was transported to a local vet for care and then to the Kamloops Wildlife Park Rehabilitation Centre.

Once recovered, the owl will be brought back to the location he was found at night so he is able to be reintegrated into the wild.

