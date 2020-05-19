City of Vernon looking to create dog beach on Okanagan Lake

Applications made to Victoria that would pave way for beach/park west of Kin Beach

The City of Vernon is hoping to add a dog park and beach west of Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake after approvals from Victoria are granted. (City of Vernon planning photo)

Vernon’s latest dog park could involve a lakefront.

The city is looking to create a park west of Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake by securing foreshore tenure for the property. Staff is in the process of expanding Kin Park to involve the lake access and additional lots on the west end of the park.

“It’s the little flat area before the first house past the beach, just past the playground,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “If approved, there will be a dog park and beach there.”

Staff is working to have all applicable provincial approvals in place Securing the foreshore tenure would allow park use on the area below the high water mark but above the water.

The city is also applying to extend an aquatic land lease that provides an exact boundary location to avoid interference with other authorized users.

“It covers the use of the area from where the water starts to the boundary and, technically, is a lease of the land below the water,” said city parks planner Susan Abbott in a report to council. “The current lease covers the swimming area of Kin Beach. This extension would include the future dog beach and the lake access area.”

Council supported the staff recommendation to apply for foreshore tenure and extend the aquatic land lease during the regular meeting May 11.

Cumming said if approved, work on this area of Kin Park is intended to begin in 2021, following the completion of the Greater Vernon Water’s water pump station in 2020.

