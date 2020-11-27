City of Vernon pushes back 2021 monthly parking pass sales

Due to a scheduling conflict and the need for physical distancing, passes will go on sale starting Dec. 4

The City of Vernon has pushed back the start date for 2021 monthly parking pass sales in order to better ensure physical distancing at its facilities.

The city normally makes monthly parking passes for its parkade and surface lots for the upcoming year available on the first business day of December.

This year, sales will instead begin Friday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

“As we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new and updated measures have been put in place to help facilitate physical distancing within each of our City buildings,” said Communications Manager Christy Poirier.

“Considering the parking pass sales start in December and the weather can be unpredictable, we wanted to make sure we could properly accommodate more people inside city hall early that morning. To do this, we will need to use council chambers for queuing.”

Council chambers will be full on Dec. 1 while council conducts budget deliberations, so 2021 parking pass sales have been rescheduled to begin Dec. 4.

Payments can be made by cheque, Interac or cash. The city encourages customers to avoid using cash, if possible, to help reduce touch points.

In accordance with the current Provincial Health Order, masks are required inside all City of Vernon facilities. Those visiting city hall are reminded to wash or sanitize their hands upon entering the lobby and maintain physical distancing of at least two metres from others.

For more information on parking in Vernon, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/parking.

Brendan Shykora

