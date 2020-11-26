City-run fitness classes paused in Vernon

Greater Vernon Recreation Services pauses play in wake of province’s new health orders

The city’s Recreation Services Fitness classes and some programming has been cancelled in the wake of the provincial health orders issued Nov. 19.

On Tuesday, an updated set of rules posted by the government stated: “venues that organize or operate other types of indoor group physical activities must suspend them temporarily while new guidance is being developed.”

The health ministry told Black Press this order is to reduce the rapid transmission seen in indoor settings, including group fitness facilities.

The pause is temporary for fitness classes until new guidance is offered to ensure safe operation, meanwhile, spin classes, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training is suspended indefinitely.

“While we regret having to pause some of our programs, we must ensure all programs and services provided are compliant with provincial health guidelines and orders, as we all do our part to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve again,” City of Vernon’s Recreation Programs manager Shayne Wright said.

Those affected by the changes will be contacted directly by Greater Vernon Recreation Services staff.

Once new guidelines are established, Rec Services will review its program opportunities and adjust the Risk Mitigation Plans and procedures as necessary.

Rec Services hopes to be able to re-start most fitness programs with updated protocols next week, but this is dependent on the province providing new guidelines.

Please check the Greater Vernon Recreation website at gvrec.ca for updated program details.

