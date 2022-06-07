Club ready to run 200 new child care spaces in Vernon

Jeremy Welder, CEO, BGC Okanagan, and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming sign the Operating Agreement for two new child care facilities in Vernon, which are scheduled to open in September 2022. (City of Vernon photo)

Nearly 200 new child care spaces are getting ready to open in Vernon this September.

The two new facilities, which are under construction at the south end of the Recreation Complex and adjacent to Lakers Clubhouse, will be owned by the City of Vernon and operated by Boys and Girls Club (BGC) Okanagan.

“We are thrilled to see the construction of these facilities progressing quickly, and that the BGC team is ready to start programming in the fall,” said Mayor Victor Cumming, after signing an operating agreement with BCG. “We’re certain these new spaces will help offer peace of mind and assistance to many local parents who are balancing the busyness of working, or going through school or training, while also raising children.”

The Recreation Complex facility will include 124 care spaces (24 infant/toddler spaces and 100 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten). The Lakers Clubhouse facility in the Okanagan Landing area will include 74 spaces (24 infant/toddler spaces and 50 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten).

“We are excited to continue to partner with the City of Vernon to increase service to the community,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC. “These new centres will provide much-needed childcare to the City of Vernon now and into the future.”

Residents who are looking for information about program registration for these new spaces can contact BGC Okanagan by email at vernon@bgco.ca or by phone at 250-542-3121.

The two new child care facilities have been made possible thanks to grant funding from the Province of British Columbia through the BC Child Care Space Creation Program, and the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Child Care Space Creation Program.

ChildcareVernon