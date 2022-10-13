Pat Cochrane

Cochrane keen on keeping Coldstream council seat

Pat has served on council for 14 years

A long-standing Coldstream councillor is hoping to continue serving the community.

Pat Cochrane has “been privileged to serve the residents” for 14 years.

“The last term has been very rewarding thanks to the hard work of mayor Garlick, fellow councillors and our excellent staff,” said Cochrane, looking forward to the new Coldstream Hall and childcare centre opening in 2023, thanks to government grants.

He is also eager to see the Coldstream Station project compleition, “a great landmark” at the entrance to Coldstream in support of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“Council continues to work on improving walking and cycling infrastructure,” said Cochrane, noting that Aberdeen and Buchanan roads are priorities.

But more work is needed to be done in the community, and Cochrane wants to be a part of the necessary change needed.

“Council needs to adopt climate change policies such as building an electric vehicle fleet, and expanding the use of solar and geothermal,” Cochrane said. “It would be an honour to be a positive, productive member of the next council. Please re-elect Pat Cochrane.”

Cochrane applauds former councillor Ruth Hoyte for putting her name forward and says she will be an excellent mayor.

READ MORE: Coldstream candidates surveyed on important issues

READ MORE: Coldstream council candidates tackle local issues at forum

